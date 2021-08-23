Henri's lazy remnants hinder cleanup, threaten inland floods

Torrential downpours and new flooding were possible Monday in New England, and there was a chance of tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

New England officials fretted that just a few more inches of precipitation would be a back-breaker following a summer of record rainfall.

“The ground is so saturated that it can flood with just another inch of rain,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont warned late Sunday.

Lamont was scheduled Monday to tour storm damage in Canterbury, where nearly 95% of Eversource customers lost electricity Sunday. More than 500 homes and businesses there, about 23%, remained without power Monday.

Linda Orlomoski, of Canterbury, was among those without power late Sunday.

“It’s supposed to get nasty hot and humid again on Tuesday,” she said. “If we still have no power by then, that will be miserable.”

The National Hurricane Center said Henri's remnants were expected to stall near the Connecticut-New York state line, creep eastward through New England and eventually push out to the Atlantic Ocean.

The system, a tropical depression by Monday morning, was moving east at just 1 mph (2 kph).