Her daughter's body was overlooked at a crash site. A North Carolina mother wants to know why.

“I said, ‘Why in the world couldn’t you find the body, why couldn’t you find the body? Why did it take me making a 911 call to find my child? How could this humanly be possible?’ And (Carter) said there was debris and clothes all over the body’’ as well as a car seat, Nelson said.

“You cannot tell me that they searched, because they did not search for my daughter,’’ Nelson said. “And well, if you seen car seats, why didn’t you search for babies?’’

The car seat, she said, was likely in the vehicle because her daughter kept one handy for transporting her smallest grandchild.

“I feel like I’m in a nightmare. Nobody gave us a straight answer,’’ Nelson said, joining Tysinger in his Stokesdale living room to look at a portrait of their daughter.

“She was a great child,’’ Nelson said through tears. “She never met a stranger.’’

More than 500 people attended the wake for her daughter, many of whom were her coworkers. They told Nelson that Williams was the kind of supervisor who would come out of her lab and “get everybody else caught up at the plant,’’ Nelson said. “She gave it her all.’’

Still waiting for time of death