Here they come! California lists recall election candidates

—Sam Gallucci, 60, a Republican, is a former technology executive who is senior pastor at Embrace! Church in Oxnard, California. He also runs services that provide assistance for at-risk women and children and migrants. In his tech career, he rose through the corporate ranks to become an executive vice president and general manager for software maker PeopleSoft. Oracle acquired the company for $10.3 billion in 2004. He says “the soul of our state has been lost.”

—Caitlyn Jenner, 71, is a lifelong Republican trying to parlay her celebrity into a surprise win. She won the men's decathlon gold medal at the 1976 Olympics, married into the Kardashian family and with them became reality TV stars, and then came out as a transgender woman in 2015. She has described herself as a fiscal conservative who is liberal on social issues. But she’s proven gaffe-prone in interviews and a sprinkle of polling has suggested she’s no Arnold Schwarzenegger, who used the power of his celebrity to become California governor in a 2003 recall election.