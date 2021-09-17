Here's everything we know about Saturday's right-wing rally in DC

There have been additional discussions of violence associated with the event, with one online chat suggesting violence against Jewish centers and liberal churches while law enforcement is distracted that day.

In its intelligence brief Thursday, DHS warned about the potential for violence from people involved in or opposed to the "Justice for J6" rally, saying that a "counter-rally is scheduled to take place on the same day at Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC, heightening the potential for violence between perceived ideological opponents."

DHS also warned of potential violence on the day before the rally.

The department said an additional challenge for law enforcement is the likely use of encrypted or closed communication platforms by those seeking to commit violence.

What security steps will be in place?

Officials have taken steps to ensure there will be a significant security presence and additional help will be on standby -- in contrast to what happened in the lead-up to January 6.