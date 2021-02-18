Here's how long you can wait for a second Covid-19 vaccine dose if the winter storms delay it

"However, if it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval and a delay in vaccination is unavoidable," the website says, "the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be administered up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose."

The CDC is clear patients should not receive the second dose earlier than recommended, and there's still limited data on how effective the vaccines are if the second inoculation takes place beyond the six-week window.

At an event last month, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla emphasized the importance of administering the second dose of his company's vaccine on time. But he doesn't think "giving it a week later or two is a very big issue."

"You need to make sure you give the second doses as the studies recommend the vaccine works, which is in three weeks," Bourla said during an event hosted by Bloomberg Media. "In our study we actually had from 19 to 42 (days). Within this framework, I'm fine. Beyond that, it's serious."

States see delayed vaccine shipments

The frigid weather has crippled large swathes of the country, and it's posed challenges for shipments of vaccines allocated as first and second doses.