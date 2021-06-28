Here's how the heat is impacting residents of the Pacific Northwest

"The issue of pavement buckling is not something that is specific to the Seattle area and Washington State. It's hard for us to be proactive because we don't really know where it will happen."

Treece said crews are working to repair any issues that come up in order to keep the roads in good condition.

Outdoor pools close in Portland

Portland has closed its outdoor pools due to deck temperatures -- but splashpads and indoor pools are all available for use.

Local officials recommend residents take advantage of cooling centers and libraries. They also urge people to stay hydrated.

Relief may come in the form of a breeze off the coast as marine air moves south to north along the coast, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Power outages in Portland, lack of AC in Seattle

The Seattle's mayor's office told CNN "one of the most significant concerns about extreme heat in the Seattle area is the well reported-on lack of personal and commercial A/C in the City."