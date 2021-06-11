Here's what we know about the bipartisan $1.2T infrastructure deal

"Let's face it. It's time to move forward," Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, told CNN regarding the bipartisan group's negotiations. "The Republicans have held us up long enough."

And that's to say nothing of the House, where Democrats also hold a very narrow majority.

***

White House reaction

The new money in the agreement could represent slightly more than half of Biden's initial physical infrastructure proposal and a senior administration official told CNN that makes it worth exploring. The lack of tax increases doesn't make it a nonstarter, the official added, saying that potentially acceptable pay-fors that the White House still considers in play are "user fees" on corporations, not individuals, and tougher IRS enforcement.

The efforts of the group, made up of moderate members of both parties, took on new importance after Biden broke off talks with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, a Republican who had been empowered by GOP leadership to negotiate with the White House on behalf of the conference. The senators had been negotiating behind closed doors for several weeks before announcing they had come to an agreement.