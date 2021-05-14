 Skip to main content
Here's what's next for consumers, fuel supply and pipelines after the Colonial hack
President Joe Biden sought to calm nerves about the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack and the resulting fuel shortages affecting a number of southeastern states. Speaking from the White House Thursday, Biden said Colonial has begun restarting the flow of fuel to the majority of the markets it services, and they "should be reaching full operational capacity as we speak."

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation's largest fuel pipeline is flowing again after the company that runs it was hit by a gang of hackers. But long lines remain at gas stations throughout the Southeast. That's because drivers are buying more gasoline than they need, draining supplies at filling stations. Plus, there are logistical hurdles slowing fuel deliveries from the Colonial Pipeline.

The incident was one of a series of wake-up calls about the growing threat hackers pose to the nation's critical infrastructure. Ransomware attacks, where hackers demand large sums of money to decrypt stolen data or to prevent it from being leaked online, have hit thousands of businesses and hundreds of health care centers in the U.S. in the past year.

Questions remain about what steps companies or government officials should take to buttress defenses against cyberattacks:

