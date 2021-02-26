Here's who is speaking (and not speaking) at CPAC

One key feature of most CPACs is the presidential straw poll, an informal and nonscientific survey of attendees that can be a bellwether for the party -- or, more often, a show of organizing strength. While Romney won four CPAC straw polls between 2007 and 2012, Trump won none of the four pre-2016 straw polls before his own nomination.

Trump's own political career within the Republican party began in part at CPAC. He made his first appearance there in 2011, introduced by the event's director Lisa de Pasquale as someone who was "thinking about tossing his hat into the ring" for the 2012 GOP nomination.

"These are my people," Trump said as the crowd cheered. "This is beautiful."

Trump would not actually run until the next cycle, but his speech in 2011 had all the hallmarks of his 2016 campaign and term in office. He criticized the United States for being the "laughingstock of the world" and claimed that the leaders of other countries were taking advantage of America. Trump stated he was "pro-life" and against gun control, Obamacare and raising taxes. Jumping among the day's news items -- high gas prices, the sale of the New York Stock Exchange to a German company, the Somali pirate attacks -- Trump boasted he would be able to handle it much better than the current leaders.