Here's why it's not snowing much in the North but it's coming down in the South

Since January 1, much of the Midwest and Northeast -- including Minneapolis, Chicago, Cleveland and Buffalo -- have had air temperatures at least 5 to 10 degrees above average. This may not sound like a lot, but it is enough to often make the difference between rain and snow.

"In addition, several snow events in Milwaukee this year have featured lower than average snow-to-liquid ratios due to warmer temperatures, so what precipitation has fallen has not produced as much snow as might have otherwise been," says Andy Boxell, the lead forecaster at the National Weather Service in Milwaukee.

Statistically, January is the coldest month for Milwaukee, Chicago, Minneapolis, Cincinnati, and many Midwestern cities. What is noticeably missing is a cold snap from the polar vortex.

We've already had one such instance of a polar vortex disruption where a large section of Arctic air has moved south into the lower latitudes, but that mostly affected Europe and northern Asia this month. So far, no such blast of cold air from the polar vortex has made it to the US, and that has limited the cold air needed to keep northern precipitation as snow.

It doesn't look like robust cold air is coming soon.