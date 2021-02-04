Here's why that second coronavirus shot can be such a doozy. Plus today's virus developments.

So you finally got your coronavirus vaccine. It took weeks of waiting, maybe a few calls before hitting the jackpot with a drive-through vaccination clinic. Or maybe you're a health care worker who got the shot at work.

Now comes the hard part -- making sure you get that second dose on time. It means another appointment, and keeping a close eye on the calendar. Plus, perhaps, a little bit of anxiety.

Doctors have been warning people that first dose can have a kick to it. And now, people are starting to report that second dose can cause more side-effects than the first dose.

It's not an unexpected finding. Moderna and Pfizer both said in their submissions to the US Food and Drug Administration that there was a noticeable difference in the reactions to the doses when they were testing their vaccines in volunteers. Read more:

Here's an update on all developments. Scroll or swipe further for in-depth coverage.