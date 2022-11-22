Hero in Colorado Springs; concerns over possible rail strike; 'Jeopardy!' crowns champ; U.S. plays to World Cup draw | Hot off the Wire podcast

On the latest version of Hot off the Wire:
- Army veteran Rich Fierro, who helped subdue the gunman at a gay club in Colorado Springs, credits his military training and instincts in helping him disarm the attacker. The rampage killed five people and wounded 17.
- Consumers could quickly start seeing higher gas prices and shortages of some of their favorite groceries if railroads aren’t able to agree on contracts with all 12 of their unions. Congress may ultimately have to step in to protect the economy.
- Amy Schneider, who won 40 games in a row on ‘Jeopardy!', capped off her big year by winning the game show's tournament of champions and a $250,000 prize.
- In sports, World Cup action began for the United States, the 49ers faced Arizona and the Bucks beat the Blazers.
David Silverman, an expert in early American and Native American history, discusses the history of Thanksgiving.
