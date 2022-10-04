Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend's abortion, report says

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009, according to a new report published late Monday. The candidate called the accusation a "flat-out lie" and said he would sue.
The Daily Beast spoke to a woman who said Walker paid for her abortion when they were dating. The news outlet reviewed a receipt showing her $575 payment for the procedure, along with a get-well card from Walker and her bank deposit records showing the image of a $700 personal check from Walker dated five days after the abortion receipt.
The woman said Walker encouraged her to end the pregnancy, saying that the time wasn't right for a baby, The Daily Beast reported.
In a statement, Walker said he would file a lawsuit against the news outlet on Tuesday morning.
"This is a flat-out lie — and I deny this in the strongest terms possible," he wrote.
Matt Fuller, the politics editor for The Daily Beast, tweeted in response: "I can tell you we stand behind every word and feel very solid about the story."
Later Monday night, Walker appeared on Sean Hannity's program on Fox News, where Walker was asked if he recalled sending a $700 check to a girlfriend.
"Well, I sent money to a lot of people," he said. "I give money to people all the time because I'm always helping people. I believe in being generous. God has blessed me. I want to bless others."
The allegation against Walker is the latest in a series of stories about the football legend's past that has rocked the first-time candidate's campaign in one of the most competitive Senate races in the country. Earlier this year, Walker acknowledged reports that he had three children he had not previously talked about publicly.
Walker has often boasted of his work helping service members and veterans struggling with mental health. Yet The Associated Press reported in May that various records showed he overstated his role in a for-profit program that is alleged to have preyed upon veterans and service members while defrauding the government.
The AP also has reported that a review of public records detailed accusations that Walker repeatedly threatened his ex-wife's life, exaggerated claims of financial success and alarmed business associates with unpredictable behavior. Walker himself has at times discussed his long struggle with mental illness.
As a Senate hopeful, Walker has supported a national ban on abortions with no exceptions for cases involving rape, incest or a woman's health being at risk — particularly notable at a time when Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the Supreme Court and Democrats in Congress have been discussing codifying abortion rights into federal law.
"I'm for life," Walker has said repeatedly as he campaigns. When asked about whether he'd allow for any exceptions, he has said there are "no excuses" for the procedure.
As the Republican nominee, Walker has sidestepped many questions about his earlier support for a national abortion ban, instead trying to turn the issue against his Democratic rival, Sen. Raphael Warnock, who supports abortion rights. Walker often characterizes abortion as "a woman killing her baby" and says he doesn't understand how Warnock, a Baptist pastor, can support the procedure being legal.
Campaigning in Dunwoody, an Atlanta suburb, on Monday night, Warnock stressed his support for abortion rights.
"I have a profound reverence for life. I have a deep and abiding respect for choice. I believe a patient's room is too small and cramped a space for a woman, her doctor and the United States government," he said, emphasizing Walker's support for a national ban.
Warnock was dismissive when told of The Daily Beast story and when asked whether it might affect the outcome in Georgia. "I'll let the pundits decide," he said.
Walker's son, Christian Walker, criticized his father in a series of tweets late Monday, saying his family “asked him not to run for office.”
“I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability,” Christian Walker tweeted. “But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some ‘moral, Christian, upright man.’ You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you.”
The Ethical Life: How important is a candidate's health when deciding how to vote?
Analysis: Democrats' momentum has tempered as key Senate races tighten
The race for the Senate is in the eye of the beholder less than six weeks from Election Day, with ads about abortion, crime and inflation dominating the airwaves in key states as campaigns test the theory of the 2022 election.
The cycle started out as a referendum on President Joe Biden -- an easy target for Republicans, who need a net gain of just one seat to flip the evenly divided chamber. Then the US Supreme Court's late June decision overturning Roe v. Wade gave Democrats the opportunity to paint a contrast as Republicans struggled to explain their support for an abortion ruling that the majority of the country opposes. Former President Donald Trump's omnipresence in the headlines gave Democrats another foil.
But the optimism some Democrats felt toward the end of the summer, on the heels of Biden's legislative wins and the galvanizing high court decision, has been tempered slightly by the much anticipated tightening of some key races as political advertising ramps up on TV and voters tune in after Labor Day.
Republicans, who have midterm history on their side as the party out of the White House, have hammered Biden and Democrats for supporting policies they argue exacerbate inflation. Biden's approval rating stands at 41% with 54% disapproving in the latest CNN Poll of Polls, which tracks the average of recent surveys. And with some prices inching back up after a brief hiatus, the economy and inflation -- which Americans across the country identify as their top concern in multiple polls -- are likely to play a crucial role in deciding voters' preferences.
But there's been a steady increase in ads about crime too as the GOP returns to a familiar criticism, depicting Democrats as weak on public safety. Cops have been ubiquitous in TV ads this cycle -- candidates from both sides of the aisle have found law enforcement officers to testify on camera to their pro-police credentials. Democratic ads also feature women talking about the threat of a national abortion ban should the Senate fall into GOP hands, while Republicans have spent comparatively less trying to portray Democrats as the extremists on the topic.
While the issue sets have fluctuated, the Senate map hasn't changed. Republicans' top pickup opportunities have always been Nevada, Georgia, Arizona and New Hampshire -- all states that Biden carried in 2020. In two of those states, however, the GOP has significant problems, although the states themselves keep the races competitive. Arizona nominee Blake Masters is now without the support of the party's major super PAC, which thinks its money can be better spent elsewhere, including in New Hampshire, where retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc is far from the nominee the national GOP had wanted. But this is the time of year when poor fundraising can really become evident since TV ad rates favor candidates and a super PAC gets much less bang for its buck.
The race for Senate control may come down to three states: Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania, all of which are rated as "Toss-up" races by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales. As Republicans look to flip the Senate, which Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has called a "50-50 proposition," they're trying to pick up the first two and hold on to the latter.
Senate Democrats' path to holding their majority lies with defending their incumbents. Picking off a GOP-held seat like Pennsylvania -- still the most likely to flip in CNN's ranking -- would help mitigate any losses. Wisconsin, where GOP Sen. Ron Johnson is vying for a third term, looks like Democrats' next best pickup opportunity, but that race drops in the rankings this month as Republican attacks take a toll on the Democratic nominee in the polls.
These rankings are based on CNN's reporting, fundraising and advertising data, and polling, as well as historical data about how states and candidates have performed. It will be updated one more time before Election Day.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock exhorts the crowd on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at the Democratic Party of Georgia convention in Columbus, Ga. Warnock is seeking reelection to a full six-year term in November against candidates including Republican Herschel Walker.