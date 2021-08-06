Hezekiah Walker looks to bring gospel music center to HBCU

“When we send our kids to their schools, they kind of learn their music,” said the singer, who pastors a church in New York. “They learn their way of doing gospel. When those kids come back to our churches and come back to our culture, they go ‘We don’t want that.’ We’re losing our kids by the day.”

Two years ago, Walker decided to return back to school. He spent some time researching universities who are known for their theological seminary schools and found that Virginia Union, a private Black university, had one of the best in the country.

After registering, Walker was accepted into Virginia Union’s Samuel Dewitt Proctor School of Theology, where he’s currently a second-year student. But when the renowned gospel singer initially stepped on campus, he was mostly incognito sporting his hat backward with sunglasses.

But Walker’s moment of obscurity lasted for a couple months until he met with Virginia Union president Hakim J. Lucas. The gospel singer said Lucas was unaware he was a student until a faculty member informed him.

Initially, the conversation was about Walker performing in a concert. But the two came up with the grand idea to create a gospel music school and convert one of the buildings on campus into the center, which will don Walker’s full name.