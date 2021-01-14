HHS leaders: No evidence of child abuse surge amid pandemic

Johnson and Milner spoke with the AP as the Administration for Children and Families released its latest annual report on child maltreatment in the United States, covering the 2019 fiscal year that ended before the pandemic began.

The report showed that the number of children determined to be victims of abuse and neglect fell for the first time in five years, dropping more than 3%. In 2019, 656,000 children were maltreated, down from 677,000 in 2018, the report said.

Most of the cases — 61% — involved neglect. About 17.5% involved physical or sexual abuse.

Milner said neglect, rather than physical abuse, is the primary reason for family separations in the child-welfare system, and is more common among families living in poverty.

“This underscores the importance of community efforts in preventing child maltreatment by ensuring every family is safe, secure and has the support needed to raise their children in a healthy environment,” he said.

Johnson attributed the 2019 decline in maltreatment cases to the expansion of efforts to assist at-risk families before their circumstances worsen to the point of triggering abuse and removals of children into foster care.