High court nixes Alex Jones' appeal in Newtown shooting case

Jones showed a photo of Mattei, a former federal prosecutor, and said, “I'm done. Total war. You want it? You got it.”

Jones added, “One million dollars when they are convicted. The bounty is out, (expletive). ... They're going to get your (expletive), you little dirt bag. One million, (expletive). It's out on your (expletive)."

The Connecticut Supreme Court said the sanctions against Jones did not run afoul of the First Amendment because they were imposed due to speech that was an “imminent and likely threat to the administration of justice.” Chief Justice Richard Robinson wrote, “language evoking threats of physical harm is not tolerable.”

The families are suing Jones, Infowars and others for defamation and infliction of emotional distress. They are seeking damages that have yet to be determined.

“Certain individuals have persistently perpetuated a monstrous, unspeakable lie: that the Sandy Hook shooting was staged, and that the families who lost loved ones that day are actors who faked their relatives' deaths,” the lawsuit says.

The suit called Jones “the most prolific among these fabricators,” despite him not believing the shooting was a hoax, and alleged Jones has made tens of millions of dollar a year employing false narratives.