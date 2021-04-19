High court seems ready to send virus funds to Alaska Natives

During about an hour and a half of arguments the justices heard by phone because of the pandemic, Justice Samuel Alito suggested it would be “absurd” for the law to be read as not covering the so-called ANCs. And Justices Clarence Thomas and Justice Neil Gorsuch suggested Congress could have chosen other language if it intended to exclude them.

Justice Elena Kagan called it “implausible” that Congress intended to leave ANCs out. And Justice Stephen Breyer seemed ready to excuse Congress' grammar and conclude they should be covered.

“I’ve never heard of a canon that says you have to use perfect grammar, or even that you have to use good grammar when you are a member of Congress,” Breyer said.

Part of the issue for the justices is that Alaska is unique. Unlike in the lower 48 states, Alaska Native tribes aren’t situated on reservations. Instead, Native land is owned by Alaska Native corporations created under a 1971 law. The for-profit corporations run oil, gas, mining and other enterprises. Alaska Natives own shares in the corporations, and the corporations provide a range of services from healthcare and elder care to educational support and housing assistance.