High court takes up case on virus relief funding for tribes

Lower courts have parsed language in the Indian Self Determination and Education Assistance Act, other federal laws and congressional intent, and arrived at different conclusions. A U.S. District Court found Alaska Native corporations can be treated as tribes for limited purposes, while a federal appeals court said they're not eligible for the CARES Act funding.

The corporations, formed under the 1971 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, own most of the Native land in the state and serve as economic engines for Alaska Natives who are shareholders by birthright. The corporations also have non-Native shareholders.

They've argued that a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court could have broad impacts for services they provide to Alaska Natives. The Indian Self Determination and Education Assistance Act is incorporated into dozens of statutes that cover language preservation, education, workforce development, economic development, housing and health care.

It allows tribal governments or other entities on behalf of tribal governments to provide those types of services under contract with the federal government to Native Americans and Alaska Natives.

The corporations argue they are interconnected with Alaska Native villages that aren't able to reach everyone, particularly in more urban areas of Alaska.