Embattled U.S. Rep. George Santos of New York has filed paperwork indicating his intent to run for reelection, even as he faces calls to resign. The congressman is facing ongoing criminal and ethics investigations surrounding his successful congressional campaign and much of his personal life. Tuesday's filing with the Federal Election Commission does not mean that he will run for a second term. But it allows his campaign committees to continue raising money to pay for election debts and to possibly finance legal bills he might accrue to defend himself against any charges brought against him.