Hijacked gloves, politicization concerns in 2020 census

Civil rights groups and others believe the Trump administration's efforts had a chilling effect on immigrants and Latinos being counted in the census, which determines how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets, as well as the annual distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal funding.

“We really worried that would affect the ground game," said Olson, an associate director of the bureau.

Committee member Thomas Saenz, president of Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, told bureau officials that, through no fault of the Census Bureau, the census has now been politicized and its public perception has been permanently changed. The bureau needed to have a proactive communication strategy to counteract that perception and restore its image of neutrality, Saenz said.

The new coronavirus upended timetables for the head count by causing delays in the deployment of census takers into the field and making residents more wary of opening their doors to strangers. Particularly difficult was reaching residents of tribal lands that were closed off to stem transmission of the virus. Census Bureau officials struck a deal with leaders of Navajo Nation allowing census takers coming from areas with low infection rates to interview households on its reservations provided they were screened for the virus, Olson said.