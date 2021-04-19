Historian says Census didn't consult states on privacy tool

The U.S. Census Bureau didn't consult with the 50 states when making its decision to introduce a controversial statistical method used to protect the privacy of participants in the 2020 census, a significant departure from 40 years of practices, according to a leading census historian.

Historian Margo Anderson said Friday in a court filing that the Census Bureau should reach out to the states as it works towards putting the finishing touches on the privacy method known as “differential privacy." The method, for the first time, will be applied to the data used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts later this year.

Anderson's court filing was made in a lawsuit filed by the state of Alabama, challenging the bureau's use of differential privacy, which Alabama argues will result in inaccurate redistricting data. The Census Bureau plans to release redistricting data in August at the earliest.

At least 16 other states are supporting Alabama’s opposition to the use of differential privacy. The Census Bureau has missed an opportunity to involve the states in working out the mechanics of the statistical technique, said Anderson, a history professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.