Historic flooding pummels Yellowstone; key Senate primary in Nevada; Spears' ex charged with stalking

Today is Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
After seeing heavy rain, excessive heat, and a severe storm threat yesterday, another round of hot temperatures and severe storms are likely today. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Complete coverage of the flooding in Mountain West and Yellowstone National Park from Lee Enterprises:
Torrential rains throughout the Mountain West have washed out bridges, eroded roadways and prompted evacuations. Communities in and around Yel…
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, June 14
Donald Trump’s closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were systematically dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. But the defeated president seemed “detached from reality,” clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power. That's the assessment from former Attorney General William Barr's testimony presented at Monday's House hearing investigating the insurrection. The panel is delving deeper into what it calls the “big lie,” the defeated Republican president’s false claims of voter fraud. The panel says Trump's falsehoods provoked a mob of his supporters to attack the Capitol.
A Nevada Republican with a political pedigree and the backing from former President Donald Trump and the GOP establishment is facing a surprisingly strong primary challenge. Tuesday's U.S. Senate primary was expected to be a cakewalk for Adam Laxalt. But Laxalt is facing a rising threat from retired Army captain and Purple Heart recipient Sam Brown. That's making the Republican U.S. Senate primary in Nevada one of several races testing the potency of Trump’s support. Primaries are also taking place in South Carolina, Maine and North Dakota. Nevada's Republican winner will face Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in what may be the GOP’s best opportunity to flip a Senate seat.
Two Republican House incumbents in South Carolina who have drawn the ire of former President Donald Trump now find themselves facing tough primary challenges Tuesday. House members Nancy Mace and Tom Rice criticized Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection, and Rice was among the 10 House Republicans who crossed party lines to vote to impeach him. In Nevada, Republican congressman Mark Amodei faces a primary challenge from the son of one of the state’s most famous sports figures. Democratic House member Dina Titus faces an progressive challenger in the state’s most liberal district. And in Maine, a former Republican congressman is looking to reclaim his old seat.
The price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have tumbled after the major crypto lender Celsius halted all withdrawals citing "extreme market conditions." It is the second collapse of a part of the crypto world in the last two months. The stablecoin Terra imploded in early May, erasing tens of billions of dollars worth of value in a matter of hours. Bitcoin was trading at roughly $23,400 Monday afternoon, down more than 16% in the past day. Ethereum, another widely followed cryptocurrency, was down more than 20%.
Yellowstone officials are assessing the damage caused by a deluge of floodwaters that forced the evacuation of parts of the iconic national park just as the summer tourism season was ramping up. A torrent of rain combined with a rapidly melting snowpack caused Monday's flooding, which cut off electricity and forced the closure of all entrances to the park. There were no immediate reports of injuries, and it's unclear when the park will reopen. Some of the worst damage happened in the northern part of the park. National Park Service photos showed a landslide, washed-out bridges and roads undercut by floodwaters.
The northern Arizona city of Flagstaff is synonymous with mountains, lush with ponderosa pines, meadows and hiking trails that are a usual respite from the desert heat. Parts of those mountains are burning yet again this year fueled by strong winds that have been a factor in blazes across the U.S. West. Fire crews are anticipating more moderate winds Tuesday that could help them get a better handle on the blaze scorching the northern outskirts of Flagstaff. Hundreds of people have been forced from their homes because of wildfires burning in multiple states. Climate change and an enduring drought are fanning the frequency and intensity of forest and grassland fires.
More than 100 million Americans are being warned to stay indoors if possible as a heat wave settles over states stretching through parts of the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes and east to the Carolinas. The National Weather Service Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland, said Monday that a combination of heat advisories, excessive heat warnings and excessive heat watches will impact 107.5 million people, and record-setting temperatures are expected to last through midweek. St. Louis, Memphis, Minneapolis and Tulsa are among several cities under excessive heat warnings, with temperatures expected to reach above 100 in some areas. High humidity is forecast to accompany the heat, adding to the dangerous conditions.
Former first lady Michelle Obama is urging Americans not to tune out a gridlocked political system but realize that voting and enlisting millions of new voters is a pathway to eventual change. Speaking near downtown Los Angeles on Monday, Obama said protecting and expanding democracy is the best way to take on the nation’s challenges. Her remarks came in a keynote address at a summit of a national voting organization she helped create - When We All Vote. She warned the crowd: “If you don’t vote, other people will.” In 2018, Obama helped launch the group to help register eligible voters in the United States.
A man once briefly married to Britney Spears has pleaded not guilty to felony stalking after showing up at the pop star’s wedding to her longtime boyfriend last week. Forty-year-old Jason Alexander pleaded not guilty to the charge, along with misdemeanor counts of trespassing, vandalism and battery. A California judge set his bail at $100,000 and ordered him to stay at least 100 yards from Spears for three years. Spears married Sam Asghari at her home on Thursday. The guest list included Selena Gomez and Madonna. Alexander was livestreaming on Instagram when he approached the ceremony. Deputies arrested him soon after.
Andrew Wiggins delivered the biggest game yet in his eight-year career with 26 points and 13 rebounds, Klay Thompson scored 21 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 104-94 for a 3-2 NBA Finals lead.Stephen Curry contributed 16 points and eight assists but the all-time 3-point leader’s NBA-record streak of 132 straight postseason games with at least one 3 ended along with his NBA-best run of 233 consecutive games with a 3 between regular season and playoffs combined.
***
MORNING LISTEN: ACROSS THE SKY PODCAST
Many people associate the Great Plains with Tornado Alley. But where exactly is it and has it been shifting? Our guest this week on "Across the Sky" is Harold Brooks, a senior scientist in forecast and research development with the National Severe Storms Laboratory in Norman, Oklahoma. He talks about the history of the term, the location and intensity of violent tornados and more.
People are also reading…
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1993, President Bill Clinton nominated Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, and more events that happened on this …
In 1987, the Los Angeles Lakers win their 10th NBA championship with a 106-93 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 at the Forum. See more…
***