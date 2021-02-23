Historic hearing today for Interior pick; Capitol security officials to testify; US mourns 500,000

Today is Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Interior nominee Haaland vows 'balance' on energy, climate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oil and natural gas will continue to play a major role in America for years to come, even as the Biden administration seeks to conserve public lands and address climate change, President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Interior Department pledges.

Deb Haaland, a New Mexico congresswoman named to lead the Interior Department, said she is committed to “strike the right balance” as the agency manages energy development and seeks to restore and protect the nation's sprawling federal lands.