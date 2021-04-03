Historic Houston movie theater closes due to pandemic

The River Oaks opened in 1939 and for the last 45 years, it has mainly operated as an art-house theater showcasing independent and foreign cinema. Although there are other Houston theaters that show such films, none had the profile of the River Oaks.

“We’re not just losing a movie house,” Bun B, a self-described cinephile, said during the panel discussion. “We’re losing one of those places where artists can come and present themselves to the world, but then also young creators can come and ponder what their future might be.”

River Oaks supporters hope the venue doesn’t have the same fate as another nearby historic theater that was converted into a Trader Joe’s grocery store. Although the River Oaks received city landmark status when it was in danger of being torn down in 2007, it could still be razed and the notoriously developer-friendly city doesn’t have a great history of preserving its historic buildings, said Sarah Gish, who helped start the group Friends of River Oaks Theatre to try and save the building.

“The main thing is save the building itself because that is the cultural history. We have already lost so much of the history” in Houston, Linklater said.