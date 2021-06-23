Hit-and-run death reopened in mother and son shooting deaths

“The way his body was laying in the road, with his arm dislocated and bent back behind his body, I just don’t believe that he was struck by the mirror of a vehicle," Sandy Smith told the newspaper.

She has continued to push for more investigation into her son's death.

Smith's body was found about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from the family home where Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were found shot to death near dog kennels in Colleton County on June 7.

State police are investigating their deaths as well and have made no arrests and released little information on the progress of their case.

Paul Murdaugh was awaiting trial on a charge of boating under the influence causing death when he died and his family said they received vague threats about that case. The charge stems from a February 2019 boat crash that killed a 19-year-old woman and injured several others.