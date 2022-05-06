Hobbs woman who fled in police car after shooting arrested

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A woman who reportedly stole a police vehicle after the man she was with engaged in a shootout with Hobbs police in February has been arrested, police announced Friday.

Police looking for 28-year-old Janessa Perez went to a Hobbs home Friday afternoon and saw her peeking out the back door. Officers surrounded the house and she surrendered.

Officers have been looking for Perez since Feb. 23, when a man in a vehicle police thought was stranded ran away and exchanged gunfire with officers. The man was killed and an officer was wounded.

Perez was handcuffed in a police vehicle while officers tried to help as 27-year-old Daniel Ramirez when she managed to drive it away. She crashed it a shot while later, ran away and has been sought ever since. Ramirez died at a hospital, and the officer suffered only minor wounds.

Perez was booked into the city jail on multiple arrest warrants.

