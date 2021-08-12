Hochul: I'll run for governor after finishing Cuomo's term

NEW YORK (AP) — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will serve out the remainder of Andrew Cuomo's term after he steps down amid sexual harassment allegations, said Thursday she plans to run for governor in her own right next year.

“Yes I will. I fully expect to,” Hochul said in an interview with NBC's “Today” show. “I am prepared for this. I have led a life working in every level of government, from Congress to local government. I am the most prepared person to assume this responsibility and I’m going to ask the voters at some point for their faith in me again but right now I need their faith, I need their prayers and I need their support to make sure we get this right.”

Hochul, a Buffalo Democrat who has served as Erie County clerk and served one term in Congress before winning election as lieutenant governor in 2014, will become the first woman to be New York's governor when Cuomo's resignation becomes official on Aug. 24.

Hochul deflected questions about whether the state Assembly should proceed with impeachment proceedings despite Cuomo's impending exit, telling NBC, “I don’t believe it’s my position to weigh in on that situation.”