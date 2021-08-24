Hochul, NY's 1st female governor, promises fresh start

Hochul takes over with the state still dealing with rolling crises caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the coming weeks she is expected to make decisions about whether to mandate masks for children returning to school — something she's already said she favors.

She will be under pressure to get federal rent relief money into the hands of tenants. Little of the $2 billion set aside by the federal government to help New Yorkers pay off rent debt has been distributed to date in the state. Thousands face the possibility of eviction if the state allows protections to expire.

Hochul promised Tuesday to make getting that money out a top priority, saying people shouldn't have to “wait one second longer” for assistance. She also pledged quick action to get money distributed from a new state fund intended to benefit people, including unauthorized immigrants, who didn't qualify for other types of federal pandemic relief aid.

“The money’s there. People are not eligible for other forms of assistance and they’re hurting," Hochul said.

Former Gov. David Paterson, who, like Hochul, unexpectedly became governor when his predecessor resigned, said she will need to restore faith in the office.