Hochul, NY's 1st female governor, vows to end 'distractions'

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Kathy Hochul became the first female governor of New York at the stroke of midnight Tuesday, taking control of a state government desperate to get back to business after months of distractions over complaints that her predecessor abused his power and sexually harassed female employees.

Hochul, a 62-year-old Democrat from Buffalo, was expected to deliver remarks and be sworn-in Tuesday in Albany for her 16-month term.

She has vowed to move the state past the “distractions” marked by the final months of Andrew Cuomo's tenure, who long defied calls for his resignation from a majority of elected New York Democrats until the threat of impeachment became real.

Hochul, who said she wasn’t aware of sexual harassment allegations and didn’t work closely with Cuomo, has promised no one will ever call her workplace “toxic.”