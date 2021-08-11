Hochul says she's ready to lead following Cuomo's exit

For days after James' report came out last week, Cuomo insisted to those close to him that he could weather the storm, but even his closest outside advisers told him it would be impossible.

Cuomo was privately frustrated that few people were willing to say anything to defend him publicly and pressed his attorney and his remaining advisers to question the credibility of his accusers, according to a person with direct knowledge of the governor’s final days in office. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity in order to discuss the private, sensitive conversations.

Cuomo decided he would resign after DeRosa quit and began drafting remarks for a resignation address, the person said.

By late Monday night, Cuomo told a small number of his closest advisers that he was planning to resign, the person said. But Cuomo had kept the announcement very close, opting to not even tell other senior Democrats in New York.

The governor personally crafted messaging to hit back at the attorney general’s report and had a hand in shaping some of the wording that his attorney, Rita Glavin, delivered in a virtual press briefing before he resigned, the person said.