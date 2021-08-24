 Skip to main content
Hochul sworn in as NY's 1st female governor; Harris rebukes China in major speech; 'Jeopardy' drama
Millions from the Plains to the Northeast are under heat alerts as temperatures and humidity values soar. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Today is Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

APTOPIX New York Governor

New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, left, swears in Kathy Hochul, right, as the first woman to be New York's governor while her husband Bill Hochul holds a bible during a swearing-in ceremony in the Red Room at the state Capitol, early Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. 

Hochul, NY's 1st female governor, inherits vast challenges

ALBANY, N.Y. — Kathy Hochul became the first female governor of New York on Tuesday, inheriting immense challenges as she takes over an administration facing criticism for inaction during Andrew Cuomo's distracted final months in office.

Hochul, a Democrat and former member of Congress from Western New York, took the oath of office just after midnight in a brief, private event overseen by the state’s chief judge, Janet DiFiore.

A ceremonial swearing-in was planned Tuesday morning at the New York State Capitol, with more pomp than the brief, legally required event during the night. Hochul planned a public address at 3 p.m. Eastern.

***

Singapore US Harris

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a speech at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore before departing for Vietnam on the second leg of her Southeast Asia trip, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. 

Harris rebukes China in major speech on Indo-Pacific

SINGAPORE — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a sharp rebuke to China for its incursions in the South China Sea, warning its actions there amount to “coercion” and “intimidation” and affirming that the U.S. will support its allies in the region against Beijing’s advances.

“We know that Beijing continues to coerce, to intimidate and to make claims to the vast majority of the South China Sea,” she said in a major foreign policy speech Tuesday in Singapore in which she laid out the Biden administration’s vision for the Indo-Pacific. “Beijing’s actions continue to undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations.”

Harris, who is on a weeklong swing through Southeast Asia, declared that the U.S. “stands with our allies and our partners” in the face of threats from China.

***

TV Jeopardy Host

FILE - In this May. 23, 2017 file photo, Mayim Bialik poses for a photo in Los Angeles. 

Mayim Bialik to guest host as 'Jeopardy!' drama continues

LOS ANGELES — “Jeopardy!” is back to guest hosts after the resignation of Mike Richards, and actor Mayim Bialik will return as the first one up.

Sony Pictures Television announced Monday that Bialik will take the podium long occupied by the late Alex Trebek for three weeks of episodes.

Sony's news release Monday said other guest hosts would follow Bialik and made no mention of a permanent replacement.

***

Top headlines this morning: Aug. 24

SINGAPORE (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a sharp rebuke to China for its incursions in the South China Sea, warning its actions there amount to “coercion” and “intimidation” and affirming that the U.S. will support its allies in the region against Beijing’s advances.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Kathy Hochul became the first female governor of New York on Tuesday, inheriting immense challenges as she takes over an administration facing criticism for inaction during Andrew Cuomo's distracted final months in office.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two months ago, the leaders of the world’s seven major industrialized democracies met at the height of summer on England’s southwest coast. It was a happy occasion: the first in-person summit of the Group of Seven nations in two years due to the coronavirus pandemic and the welcomed appearance of President Joe Biden and his “America is back” message on matters ranging from comity to COVID-19 to climate change.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military pulled off its biggest day of evacuation flights out of Afghanistan by far on Monday, but deadly violence that has blocked many desperate evacuees from entering Kabul's airport persisted, and the Taliban signaled they might soon seek to shut down the airlifts.

Israeli strikes hit Gaza; Palestinian teen killed in Nablus

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli warplanes struck targets in Gaza overnight, drawing machine-gun fire from Hamas in the heaviest cross-border fighting since an 11-day war in May. In the occupied West Bank, officials said a Palestinian teen was killed in a clash with the Israeli military.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda.

California firefighters battle a dozen large wildfires

MATHER, Calif. (AP) — More than 13,500 firefighters were working Monday to contain a dozen large California wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to flee to safety.

Cleanup begins in soggy Northeast as Henri plods back to sea

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Residents across the waterlogged Northeast began clearing mud and tearing out sodden carpets Monday after deluges dropped by Tropical Storm Henri, whose remnants threatened further flooding in New England as the system made a slow trek back to the sea.

Survivors grapple with aftermath of deadly Tennessee flood

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — Anna Mays woke up in a panic attack Monday, thinking she was back in the rising floodwater.

R. Kelly accuser testifies that he sexually abused her at 17

NEW YORK (AP) — Another accuser took the witness stand on Monday at R. Kelly’s sex-trafficking trial, testifying that the R&B superstar sexually abused her on his tour bus and in hotel rooms when she was still a high school student and an aspiring singer.

Mayim Bialik to guest host 'Jeopardy!' after Richards' exit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” is back to guest hosts after the resignation of Mike Richards, and actor Mayim Bialik will return as the first one up.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Brazil Indigenous Camp

Indigenous men perform a ritual dance as Indigenous groups set up the "Luta pela Vida" or Struggle for Life camp, in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. The groups arrive to the capital for a weeklong Struggle for Life mobilization to protests against a Supreme Court ruling that could undermine rights to their lands, and against President Jair Bolsonaro's government. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

+16
Today in history: Aug. 24

Today in history: Aug. 24

In 1932, Amelia Earhart embarked on a 19-hour flight from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey, making her the first woman to fly solo, non-stop,…

+5
Today in sports history: Aug. 24

Today in sports history: Aug. 24

In 2008, the United States beats Spain 118-107 and win the gold medal in men’s basketball for the first time since 2000; plus more sports mome…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

