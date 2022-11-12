Holiday arrival: Rockefeller tree ushers in Christmas season

Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — An iconic sign of Christmas arrived in New York City on Saturday as a crane hoisted an 82-foot (25-meter) Norway spruce into place at Rockefeller Plaza, where the 14-ton tree will be festooned with thousands of lights and topped with a star encrusted with millions of crystals.
The Christmas tree will be officially lit on Nov. 30.
The approximately 90-year-old tree was cut Thursday then lifted onto a flatbed truck for its 200-mile (322-kilometer) trip from Queensbury, New York, to New York City.
“We gave it with the expectation that everybody would enjoy it," said Neil Lebowitz, whose family donated the tree.
“For me, it was just a nice tree,” Lebowitz was quoted as saying by the New York Post. “Now it’s a special tree. Everybody around the world can enjoy it.”
- Crumb., a mom-and-pop bakery in Sioux City, finds a following
- Inmate's death at state penitentiary is being investigated as suspected murder, investigator says
- Mother, son found with hundreds of pounds of marijuana on Interstate 80, authorities say
- Woodbury County polling incident sparks investigation
- Journal Editorial Board endorses Franken, Reynolds, Feenstra for U.S. Senate, Iowa 4th district, Iowa governor
- Latest Woodbury County court report
- Remsen St. Mary's to play for another state football title
- Sioux Center drops state volleyball championship match in three sets
- Update: Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
- Republicans oust Democrats for Woodbury County state legislature seats
- Lincoln woman's husband finds $77,000 ring after reported theft, police say
- Dome is home for Remsen St. Mary's football seniors
- A woman claimed $100,000 in the lottery — then on her way home she won $300,000 more
- Body found in Missouri River identified as missing man
- Nebraska mountain lion’s journey comes to an end in Indiana
The tree, whose lower branches extend 50 feet (15 meters) in diameter, will be aglow with 50,000 multicolored lights and topped with a 900-pound (408-kilogram) star covered in 3 million crystals.
After the holidays, the tree will be milled into lumber for donation to Habitat for Humanity, officials said.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!