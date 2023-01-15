Holidays didn't bring feared jump in flu cases, CDC says

NEW YORK — New U.S. government data suggests holiday gatherings didn't spark surges in respiratory diseases.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday that visits to doctors' offices for the flu-like illnesses fell for the sixth straight week. Reports of RSV, a common cause of cold-like symptoms that can be serious for infants and the elderly, also are down.
When flu and RSV surged in the fall, overloading pediatric emergency rooms, some doctors feared that winter might bring a "tripledemic" of flu, RSV and COVID-19. And they worried holiday gatherings might be the spark.
People shop Nov. 25 during Black Friday in New York. Doctors tend to worry that holiday gatherings can spark new surges in infectious diseases like the flu, but new government data suggests that didn't happen this year.
Julia Nikhinson, Associated Press
But apparently that didn't happen.
"Right now, everything continues to decline," said the CDC's Lynnette Brammer, who leads the government agency's tracking of flu in the United States.
RSV hospitalizations have been going down since November, and flu hospitalizations are down, too.
Of course, the situation is uneven across the country, and some places have more illnesses than others. But some doctors say patient traffic is easing.
"It has really eased up, considerably," said Dr. Ethan Wiener, a pediatric ER doctor at the Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone in New York City.
Dr. Jason Newland, a pediatric infectious-diseases physician at St. Louis Children's Hospital in Missouri, said "it has slowed down, tremendously."
Newland said he wasn't surprised that flu and RSV continued to trend down in recent weeks, but added: "The question is what was COVID going to do?"
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose through December, including during the week after Christmas. One set of CDC data appears to show they started trending down after New Year's, although an agency spokeswoman noted that another count indicates an uptick as of last week. Because of reporting lags, it may be a few weeks until CDC can be sure COVID-19 hospitalizations have really started dropping, she said.
Newland said there was an increase in COVID-19 traffic at St. Louis Children's Hospital in December. But he noted the situation was nothing like it was a year ago, when the then-new omicron variant was causing the largest national surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
"That was the worst," he said.
The fall RSV and flu surge was felt most acutely at health care centers for children. Wiener said the pediatric emergency department traffic at Hassenfeld was 50% above normal levels in October, November and December — "the highest volumes ever" for that time of year, he said.
The RSV and flu surges likely faded because so many members of the vulnerable population were infected "and it just kind of burnt itself out," he said.
It makes sense that respiratory infections could rebound amid holiday travel and gatherings, and it's not exactly clear why that didn't happen, Brammer said.
That said, flu season isn't over. Thirty-six states are still reporting high or very high levels of flu activity, and it's always possible that a second wave of illnesses is still ahead, experts said.
States with the highest flu vaccination rates
States with the highest flu vaccination rates
Your yearly flu vaccine protects you and those around you from the influenza virus, which could be deadly. Getting vaccinated too early could mean you may have reduced immunity by the time the flu virus circulates in your community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends
getting a flu vaccine in September or October to prepare for the flu season in the late fall and winter.
Flu vaccines are updated yearly to protect against the viruses in circulation for the upcoming flu season. Vaccines are
readily available through places such as health departments, community clinics, and pharmacies. It takes about two weeks after vaccination to produce enough antibodies to the virus to fully protect you against the flu.
Rates of the flu have dropped dramatically in the last couple of years, mainly due to measures taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19: mask-wearing, social distancing, and reduced travel. However, experts warn of a potential resurgence of the flu in 2022 since many pandemic-related restrictions have dropped.
Most people over 6 months old can get a flu vaccine, including pregnant women and those
with egg allergies. Flu vaccines are administered either as an intramuscular injection, usually in the upper arm, or as a nasal spray. Vaccines can protect against three strains of the flu virus (trivalent vaccines) or four strains of the virus (quadrivalent vaccines).
The most common side effects of the injectable flu vaccine are soreness at the injection site, muscle aches, and a fever. The side effects of the nasal spray vaccine are the same but may also include a runny nose.
People over 65 should get one of two vaccines: A
high-dose quadrivalent vaccine, which contains four times the flu antigen of the standard vaccine (the flu antigen prompts the body's immune response), or an adjuvanted vaccine, which encourages a more robust immune response. In the U.S., both vaccines are approved solely for those over 65.
According to the CDC, the flu vaccine is safe to administer at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot. While this may increase the likelihood of experiencing side effects like fatigue or muscle aches, some might opt to get both vaccines simultaneously for convenience.
To determine the peak seasonal flu vaccination rate for every state,
Stacker consulted the CDC's Influenza Seasons Vaccination Coverage Report. Data on flu vaccination coverage for children 6 months to 17 years is based on CDC's National Immunization Survey-Flu, and coverage for adults is based on CDC survey data. States are ranked by their peak vaccination coverage for the most recent flu season, with most data collection finishing in May or June of 2022. You may also like: States with the highest marriage rates—and how they've changed
Canva
#51. Mississippi
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 38.2%
- 13.2% points lower than the national rate
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#50. Wyoming
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 41.2%
- 10.2% points lower than the national rate
Mark Winfrey // Shutterstock
#49. Nevada
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 42.0%
- 9.4% points lower than the national rate
Khairil Azhar Junos // Shutterstock
#47. Idaho (tie)
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 42.3%
- 9.1% points lower than the national rate
Jacob L. // Shutterstock
#46. Oklahoma
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 42.9%
- 8.5% points lower than the national rate
Juice Flair // Shutterstock
#45. Louisiana
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 43.1%
- 8.3% points lower than the national rate
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#44. Arizona
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 44.1%
- 7.3% points lower than the national rate
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#43. Montana
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 46.3%
- 5.1% points lower than the national rate
Karin Hildebrand Lau // Shutterstock
#41. Texas
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 46.6%
- 4.8% points lower than the national rate
f11photo // Shutterstock
#40. Tennessee
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 47.0%
- 4.4% points lower than the national rate
Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock
#39. Alabama
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 47.1%
- 4.3% points lower than the national rate
PanyaStudio // Shutterstock
#37. West Virginia (tie)
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 47.8%
- 3.6% points lower than the national rate
Robert Hoetink // Shutterstock
#36. California
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 48.1%
- 3.3% points lower than the national rate
Matt Gush // Shutterstock
#35. Kentucky
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 48.5%
- 2.9% points lower than the national rate
f11photo // Shutterstock
#34. Alaska
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 49.0%
- 2.4% points lower than the national rate
Ramunas Bruzas // Shutterstock
#33. Ohio
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 49.6%
- 1.8% points lower than the national rate
Pedro Gutierrez // Shutterstock
#31. Oregon (tie)
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 49.8%
- 1.6% points lower than the national rate
You may also like: Most pet-friendly cities in America
MedStockPhotos // Shutterstock
#31. Arkansas (tie)
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 49.8%
- 1.6% points lower than the national rate
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#30. Missouri
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 49.9%
- 1.5% points lower than the national rate
toodtuphoto // Shutterstock
#29. Utah
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 50.3%
- 1.1% points lower than the national rate
stellamc // Shutterstock
#28. Indiana
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 50.4%
- 1.0% points lower than the national rate
JDMcGauley // Shutterstock
#27. North Carolina
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 50.6%
- 0.8% points lower than the national rate
You may also like: 50 terms with origins in rural America
Jeffery Edwards // Shutterstock
#26. New Mexico
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 51.7%
- 0.3% points higher than the national rate
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#25. Illinois
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 51.9%
- 0.5% points higher than the national rate
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#24. North Dakota
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 52.6%
- 1.2% points higher than the national rate
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#23. Kansas
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 52.9%
- 1.5% points higher than the national rate
APN Photography // Shutterstock
#22. Wisconsin
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 53.3%
- 1.9% points higher than the national rate
You may also like: States with the most homelessness
Big Fish Drones // Shutterstock
#21. Delaware
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 53.4%
- 2.0% points higher than the national rate
Khairil Azhar Junos // Shutterstock
#20. New York
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 54.4%
- 3.0% points higher than the national rate
rblfmr // Shutterstock
#19. Hawaii
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 54.5%
- 3.1% points higher than the national rate
Leigh Trail // Shutterstock
#18. Nebraska
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 54.6%
- 3.2% points higher than the national rate
Aspects and Angles // Shutterstock
#16. South Dakota (tie)
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 55.1%
- 3.7% points higher than the national rate
You may also like: 50 famous things banned in the U.S.
Ken Wolter // Shutterstock
#16. Pennsylvania (tie)
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 55.1%
- 3.7% points higher than the national rate
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#15. Iowa
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 55.3%
- 3.9% points higher than the national rate
JamesPatrick.pro // Shutterstock
#14. Virginia
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 55.6%
- 4.2% points higher than the national rate
Photographee.eu // Shutterstock
#13. Michigan
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 55.7%
- 4.3% points higher than the national rate
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#12. Washington
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 55.9%
- 4.5% points higher than the national rate
You may also like: 50 facts about food insecurity in America
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#11. Colorado
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 57.5%
- 6.1% points higher than the national rate
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#10. Minnesota
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 57.7%
- 6.3% points higher than the national rate
Ken Wolter // Shutterstock
#9. Maine
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 58.5%
- 7.1% points higher than the national rate
PhotoItaliaStudio // Shutterstock
#8. New Jersey
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 59.3%
- 7.9% points higher than the national rate
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#6. Maryland
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 61.9%
- 10.5% points higher than the national rate
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#5. New Hampshire
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 62.1%
- 10.7% points higher than the national rate
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#4. Massachusetts
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 62.9%
- 11.5% points higher than the national rate
Erickson Stock // Shutterstock
#3. Connecticut
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 63.0%
- 11.6% points higher than the national rate
Bruce Peter // Shutterstock
#1. Rhode Island
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 66.1%
- 14.7% points higher than the national rate
Tupungato // Shutterstock
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!