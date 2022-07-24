 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Hollywood power couple gets married, baseball's midsummer classic and several notable deaths | Hot off the Wire podcast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.

Stories include a wedding for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, a winner in the Open Championship, baseball’s home run derby and all-star game, Kennedy Center honorees were announced, no charges for a "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" TV crew and notable deaths in music and television.

—Content provided by The Associated Press. Material compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz, senior producer for Lee Enterprises

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four dead at Iowa State Park

Four dead at Iowa State Park

A 23-year-old believed to be from Nebraska died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and is thought to be responsible for three other deaths.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: RAGRAI Day Zero expo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News