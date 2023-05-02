Today is Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Let's get caught up.
TOP STORIES
Television and movie writers declared they'll launch a strike for the first time in 15 years, as Hollywood girded for a walkout with potentially widespread ramifications in a fight over fair pay in the streaming era. The Writers Guild of America said late Monday that its 11,500 unionized screenwriters will head to the picket lines Tuesday. Negotiations between studios and the writers, which began in March, failed to reach a new contract before the writers’ current deal expired just after midnight, at 12:01 a.m. PDT Tuesday. The labor dispute could have a cascading effect on TV and film productions depending on how long the strike goes on.
Authorities have discovered the bodies of seven people during a search for two missing teenagers and they were believed to include the girls and a convicted sex offender. The bodies were discovered Monday on a rural property near the town of Henryetta. Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice says the bodies are believed to include those of 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer and a man they seen traveling with, convicted sex offender Jesse McFadden. However, the sheriff says the state medical examiner will have to confirm their identities. Rice won't say how they died or provide other details.
Officials are assessing tornado damage after a storm tore through Virginia Beach on Sunday, wrecking homes, downing trees and causing gas leaks. The National Weather Service confirmed Monday that the Sunday evening tornado was rated EF-3 with wind gusts around 150 mph. Records indicate it's the strongest tornado to hit the city. No injuries were reported. At least 115 buildings were damaged. Severe weather damaged communities around the U.S. over the weekend. In Maine, some 50,000 homes and businesses were without power Monday morning after a windy rainstorm. A tornado was also confirmed in Florida.
A windstorm has kicked up clouds of dust in southern Illinois and caused numerous crashes on Interstate 55. At least six people have died. State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick says the crashes occurred late Monday morning. He says it involved 40 to 60 cars and multiple tractor-trailers. That includes two tractor-trailers that caught fire. He says more than 30 people were transported to hospitals with injuries. I-55 has been shut down in both directions. Starrick says that the windstorm was a spring version of a “whiteout situation” typically seen in winter snowstorms. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker described the scene as “horrific.”
Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr is casting votes from a statehouse snack bar after asking a court to allow for her return to the House floor. A lawsuit was filed Monday in state district court on behalf of the transgender Democrat and several constituents who say they are being denied their right to adequate representation. Zephyr was silenced and barred after chiding her Republican colleagues over legislation to restrict gender-affirming health care and for encouraging protesters. The challenge against House Speaker Matt Regier and statehouse Sergeant-at-Arms Bradley Murfitt comes with days left in the Legislature’s biennial session. A spokesperson for Montana's Republican attorney general says the lawsuit from Zephyr is frivolous.
The Biden administration will end the last remaining federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements next week when the national public health emergency for the coronavirus ends. Vaccine requirements for federal workers and federal contractors, as well as foreign air travelers to the U.S., will end May 11. The government is also beginning the process of lifting shot requirements for Head Start educators, healthcare workers, and noncitizens at U.S. land borders. The requirements are the last vestiges of some of the more coercive measures taken by the federal government to promote vaccination as the deadly virus raged. Their end marks the latest display of how President Joe Biden’s administration is moving to treat COVID-19 as a routine, endemic illness.
Days after Disney sued Florida’s governor in federal court for what it described as retaliation for opposing the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, Disney World’s governing board made up of Gov. Ron DeSantis appointees filed a lawsuit against the entertainment giant. The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District on Monday sued Disney in state court in the Orlando. The board also approved defending itself in federal court in Tallahassee where Disney filed its lawsuit last Wednesday against the governor, the board and its five members. Disney's lawsuit seeks to void the governor's takeover of its governing district.
Jared Leto as Choupette the cat, wandering around cocktails, holding his furry head in his hands. A gaggle of Broadway stars having a joyous reunion. Many poignant reflections on the late designer Karl Lagerfeld. And a tardy Cinderella, aka Rihanna, taking the idea of “fashionably late” to a new level. Those are just a few key scenes from inside Monday's Met Gala 2023. The annual fundraiser honored late designer Karl Lagerfeld, with many attendees wearing vintage looks he created or new interpretations of his designs. Leto's homage to Lagerfeld's cat came from a place of affection for the designer, who he knew personally and thinks would approve of his elaborate costume.
Rihanna shut down the Met Gala carpet in white Valentino that encased her in huge camellias. Jared Leto showed up as Choupette, Karl Lagerfeld's cat. And Kim Kardashian dressed in all-over strands of pearls. Fashion's biggest night of the year included lots of vintage from Chanel and a reveal by Janelle Monae. Dua Lipa, a co-host, wore a white ballgown from the Chanel archives. Naomi Campbell, who met Lagerfeld at age 16, donned a pink silk satin gown with silver sequin embellishment. It was from 2010. Gisele Bündchen was in white armor-like Chanel with panels and a feathery cape from 2007.
Move over Instagram (or Snapchat) — the Met Gala was the place to announce pregnancies, at least if you’re Serena Williams or Karlie Kloss. The tennis legend and supermodel each revealed their pregnancies in interviews on the Met Gala’s not-so-red carpet Monday night. Williams’ announcement had particular poignance given that she stepped away from tennis last year, saying she had to in order to have a second child. Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian also have a 5-year-old daughter, Olympia. Kloss and husband Josh Kushner have a 2-year-old son, Levi.
Folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has died. He was one of the most renowned voices to come from Toronto’s Yorkville folk club scene in the 1960s. He penned hundreds of songs, including “Carefree Highway,” “Early Morning Rain” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” Once called a “rare talent” by Bob Dylan, Lightfoot wrote deeply autobiographical lyrics and explored issues surrounding the Canadian national identity. His works have been covered by many artists, including Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand, Harry Belafonte and Johnny Cash. A family representative said Lightfoot died at a Toronto hospital Monday. He was 84. The cause of death wasn't immediately available.
NBA Playoffs roundup: Harden hits late 3, 76ers defeat Celtics in semifinal opener; Nuggets go up 2-0
James Harden matched his playoff career high with 45 points and hit a go-ahead, step-back 3-pointer over Al Horford with 8.7 seconds left as the Philadelphia 76ers rallied without Joel Embiid to beat the Boston Celtics 119-115 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup on Monday night. A complete recap of Monday's action.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
On May 2, 1994, Nelson Mandela claimed victory in the wake of South Africa’s first democratic elections; President F.W. de Klerk acknowledged defeat.
In 1939, Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees does not play against the Detroit Tigers at Briggs Stadium, ending his streak of 2,130 consecutive…
