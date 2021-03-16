Homeland Security chief defends US handling of border surge; Biden in Pa. to tout small business aid

Today is the 56th day of the Biden presidency. Here's the latest.
***
TOP STORY
Homeland Security chief defends US handling of border surge
WASHINGTON (AP) — Faced with a rising number of migrants at the southwest border and criticism from all sides, the Biden administration's head of Homeland Security insisted Tuesday that the situation is under control as he defended a policy of allowing teens and children crossing by themselves to remain in the country.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas conceded that a surge in the number of children, mostly from Central America, is a challenge for the Border Patrol and other agencies amid the coronavirus pandemic. But he rejected a Trump-era policy of sending them immediately back to Mexico or other countries.
“They are vulnerable children and we have ended the prior administration’s practice of expelling them,” Mayorkas said in his most detailed statement yet on a situation at the border that he characterized as “difficult” but not the crisis that critics have portrayed. Read more:
***
CABINET UPDATE
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Citizens of tribes across the U.S. cried and clapped in celebration Monday as Deb Haaland became the first Native American confirmed as secretary of a Cabinet agency.
***
