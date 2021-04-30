Homeland Security to repair damage created by border wall

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration said Friday it will begin work to address the risks of flooding and soil erosion from unfinished sections of the wall on the U.S. border with Mexico and provided answers on how it will use unspent money from shutting down one of President Donald Trump's signature domestic projects.

Construction under the Trump administration “blew large holes" into the flood barrier system of low-lying regions in Texas' Rio Grande Valley, the Homeland Security Department said. It said it will “quickly repair” the flood barrier system without extending the wall.

Hidalgo County, Texas, officials have expressed alarm about flooding risks during the hurricane season starting in June from breaches in a levee system after Biden halted border wall construction immediately after taking office in January.

The department said it would also fix “improper compaction of soil and construction materials” along parts of a 14-mile (22.4-kilometer) barrier in San Diego and soon unveil plans to address additional “damage” from border wall construction during Trump's presidency. The San Diego wall is largely in unpopulated stretches in areas restricted to Border Patrol agents.