 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Homicides saw largest jump ever in 2020; Black women see justice in R. Kelly verdict; Cowboys rout Eagles
0 Comments
alert

Homicides saw largest jump ever in 2020; Black women see justice in R. Kelly verdict; Cowboys rout Eagles

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Today is Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Christopher Wray, Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee Hearing on Security Threats 20 Years After 9/11

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. 

FBI: 2020 homicides up nearly 30%, largest 1-year jump ever

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homicides in the U.S. in 2020 increased nearly 30% over the previous year, the largest one-year jump since the FBI began keeping records, according to figures released Monday by the agency.

Homicides and non-negligent manslaughters climbed an estimated 29.4% to 21,570, an increase of 4,901 over 2019, FBI data showed. It is the highest estimated total since the early 1990s, when homicides stayed above 23,000 a year as drug wars played out in many places in the U.S.

Violent crimes in 2020 went up by a more moderate 5.6% over the previous year while property crimes continued a nearly two-decade decline, falling 7.8%. Robbery and rape dropped 9.3% and 12% respectively.

***

R Kelly Black Women

Accusers and others demanding accountability for the R&B superstar over allegations that he was abusing young women and girls for decades say it took so long to get to a guilty verdict in part because his targets were Black. 

In R. Kelly verdict, Black women see long-overdue justice

NEW YORK (AP) — For years, decades even, allegations swirled that R&B superstar R. Kelly was abusing young women and girls, with seeming impunity.

They were mostly young Black women. And Black girls.

And that, say accusers and others who have called for him to face accountability, is part of what took the wheels of the criminal justice system so long to turn, finally leading to his conviction Monday in his sex trafficking trial. That it did at all, they say, is also due to the efforts of Black women, unwilling to be forgotten.

***

Eagles Cowboys Football

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and center Tyler Biadasz (63) celebrate a touchdown scored by Dalton Schultz in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. 

Prescott, Cowboys beat Eagles in 1st home game since injury

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott ran toward the tunnel, raising his arms to the fans and tossing them souvenirs after the Dallas Cowboys manhandled the Philadelphia Eagles in prime time.

The scene was a stark contrast to almost a year earlier, when the star quarterback was in tears as he rode on a cart through the same spot after the gruesome ankle injury that ended his season.

Prescott threw for three touchdowns in his first home game since the injury, Trevon Diggs returned an interception 59 yards for a score and the Cowboys beat the Eagles 41-21 on Monday night.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

Top headlines this morning: Sept. 28

FBI: 2020 homicides up nearly 30%, largest 1-year jump ever
National Politics
AP

FBI: 2020 homicides up nearly 30%, largest 1-year jump ever

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homicides in the U.S. in 2020 increased nearly 30% over the previous year, the largest one-year jump since the FBI began keeping records, according to figures released Monday by the agency.

+2
Pentagon leaders to face Congress on Afghan pullout decision
National Politics
AP

Pentagon leaders to face Congress on Afghan pullout decision

  • By ROBERT BURNS and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — In their first public testimony since the U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, top Pentagon leaders will face sharp questions in Congress about the chaotic pullout and the Taliban's rapid takeover of the country.

Federal judges: NYC can impose vaccine mandate on teachers
National
AP

Federal judges: NYC can impose vaccine mandate on teachers

  • By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation's largest school district can immediately impose a vaccine mandate on its teachers and other workers, after all, a federal appeals panel decided Monday, leading lawyers for teachers to say they'll ask the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.

+8
Biden, McConnell get COVID-19 boosters, encourage vaccines
National Politics
AP

Biden, McConnell get COVID-19 boosters, encourage vaccines

  • By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seventy-eight-year-old Joe Biden and 79-year-old Mitch McConnell got their booster shots Monday, the Democratic president and the Republican Senate leader urging Americans across the political spectrum to get vaccinated or plus up with boosters when eligible for the extra dose of protection.

+7
GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead
National Politics
AP

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

  • By LISA MASCARO and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators blocked a bill to keep the government operating and allow federal borrowing, but Democrats aiming to avert a shutdown pledged to try again — at the same time pressing ahead on President Joe Biden’s big plans to reshape government.

Biden nominates 9 candidates for federal prosecutor posts
National Politics
AP

Biden nominates 9 candidates for federal prosecutor posts

  • By MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is nominating nine lawyers to run U.S. attorney’s offices across the country, a diverse group of candidates in the latest round of picks for the top law enforcement positions.

+3
In R. Kelly verdict, Black women see long-overdue justice
National
AP

In R. Kelly verdict, Black women see long-overdue justice

  • By DEEPTI HAJELA Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — For years, decades even, allegations swirled that R&B superstar R. Kelly was abusing young women and girls, with seeming impunity.

Maryland newspaper gunman who killed 5 to be sentenced
National
AP

Maryland newspaper gunman who killed 5 to be sentenced

  • By BRIAN WITTE Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper more than three years ago is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday for one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history.

+3
Fires threatening California's sequoias continue to grow
National
AP

Fires threatening California's sequoias continue to grow

  • Updated
  • 0

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters battled fast-growing forest fires threatening giant sequoias and small communities in the Sierra Nevada on Monday and worked to fully surround a suspected arson wildfire that destroyed homes last week.

+7
Prescott, Cowboys beat Eagles in 1st home game since injury
National
AP

Prescott, Cowboys beat Eagles in 1st home game since injury

  • By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Pro Football Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott ran toward the tunnel, raising his arms to the fans and tossing them souvenirs after the Dallas Cowboys manhandled the Philadelphia Eagles in prime time.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Kenya

Pedestrians walk past a coronavirus information mural on a street in Mombasa, Kenya Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

+12
Today in history: Sept. 28

Today in history: Sept. 28

In 1928, Scottish medical researcher Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin, the first effective antibiotic, and more events that happened on…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Montana rescuers praised in Amtrak derailment

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News