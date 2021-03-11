Honda of America plans to sell 2 fully electric SUVs in 2024

DETROIT (AP) — Honda has plans to sell two all-electric SUVs in the U.S. for the 2024 model year, and it soon will offer hybrid gas-electric versions of its top-selling models.

The announcements Thursday come as the automaker acknowledges it has work to do to comply with emissions-reduction targets that will be coming from the Biden administration, and a California ban on sales of new internal-combustion vehicles by 2035.

Honda of America sales chief Dave Gardner told reporters one of the electric SUVs will be from the Honda brand, while the other will be an Acura. Honda will offer more details later this year, he said.

Underpinnings of the new vehicles will come from a partnership with General Motors, while the tops would be made by Honda, he said.

As part of Honda's efforts to meet stricter emissions standards, it will reduce emissions from its internal combustion vehicles, Gardner said. Already the company has a hybrid called the Insight, as well as hybrid versions of its Accord midsize car, CR-V small SUV. Gardner said there will probably be one or two additions that he would not identify.