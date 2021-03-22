Honduran drug trafficker convicted in US trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A Honduran man was convicted of drug trafficking in U.S. federal court Monday in a trial that also raised allegations against Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández.

A jury found Geovanny Fuentes Ramírez guilty on all counts, including conspiracy to traffic cocaine, arms possession and conspiracy to use arms.

Witnesses in the two-week trial told of Hernández accepting bribes from Fuentes Ramírez and other drug traffickers from his time as a presidential candidate up through at least 2019.

Hernández has repeatedly denied any connection to drug traffickers and he has not been charged with any crime. Federal prosecutors, however, have become increasingly outspoken in connecting his political rise to funding from drug trafficking and he was named as a “co-conspirator” in the Fuentes Ramírez case. One of his brothers, Tony Hernández, was convicted of drug trafficking in 2019 and is scheduled to be sentenced next week.

On Monday, Juan Orlando Hernández again pointed to his record of falling drug trafficking through Honduras as evidence that the accusations are false and made up by drug traffickers trying to reduce their sentences.