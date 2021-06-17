 Skip to main content
Hong Kong's stock exchange hit in latest wave of web outages
AP

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange said it was hit by technical problems Thursday as a wave of brief internet outages appeared to hit dozens of financial institutions, airlines and other companies across the globe.

At 12.53 p.m. (0453 GMT), the Hong Kong Stock Exchange said in a post on Twitter that its site was facing technical issues and that it was investigating. It said in another post 17 minutes later that its websites were back to normal.

Internet monitoring websites including ThousandEyes, Downdetector.com and fing.com showed dozens of disruptions.

