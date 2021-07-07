Honolulu officers want charges dismissed in fatal shooting

The officers believed “that the stolen Honda’s occupants had committed an armed robbery, during which a firearm was brandished, about a half-hour before they led officers on the high-speed chase; and that the stolen Honda’s occupants had committed other violent and reckless offenses, both during the high-speed chase and in days preceding it,” the motion said.

The Honolulu Police Commission on Wednesday approved the officers' requests for legal counsel to defend them against the charges. Commission members based their decision on whether the officers are legally entitled to legal counsel, not on the merits of case. The City Council will then approve the city retaining private attorneys and negotiate city rates, commission member Carrie Okinaga said.

The motion said it is an “unusual procedural process that seems inherently suspect” to turn to a judge to find probable cause after a grand jury refused to return an indictment.

Jacquie Esser, a deputy state public defender not involved in the case, said she has seen it happen all the time.