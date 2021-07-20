Honolulu police back in court after fatal shooting of teen

Sykap’s mother, Yovita Sykap, and the lawyer representing her in a wrongful death lawsuit, watched as police supporters clapped and cheered to a message of thanks from a supporter shouting into a megaphone.

Later in the courtroom, she listened as the judge heard arguments in two defense motions seeking to dismiss the case. Judge William Domingo denied both motions. One motion argued that it's illegal to pursue charges via a preliminary hearing after a grand jury refused to indict the officers. The other motion said it was highly unusual for a prosecutor to sign the declaration in the complaint, which is usually done by a detective or arresting officer who would could be called as a witness to testify in court.

Sykap's mother left before the preliminary hearing could begin. The judge heard from just three witnesses, including Dr. Masahiko Kobayashi, Honolulu's chief medical examiner, who described the eight gunshot wounds on the teen.

The shots included one to the back of the head and the fatal wound to the upper back, which tore the aorta, Kobayashi said.

Kobayashi also said toxicology results showed methamphetamine in his blood.