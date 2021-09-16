Hopkins converts 2nd chance, Washington beats Giants 30-29

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Dustin Hopkins made a 43-yard field goal on an untimed down — after a penalty negated his miss seconds earlier — and Washington beat the New York Giants 30-29 on Thursday night.

Hopkins missed his first attempt to win the game, but he was given a reprieve when Dexter Lawrence was flagged for being offside. His next attempt was good, giving Washington (1-1) a wild victory and providing another moment in the sun for Taylor Heinicke.

The 28-year-old Heinicke, who became a bit of a sensation in Washington when he came out of obscurity to play in a loss to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay in last season’s playoffs, threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns. He cost Washington dearly with a late interception, but after Graham Gano's fifth field goal of the game gave the Giants a 29-27 lead with 2:00 remaining, Heinicke guided Washington back into field goal range.

“He does have the ability to throw the ball and make all the throws. We’ve seen that,” coach Ron Rivera said. “And he’s got a lot of confidence.”

Daniel Jones threw for 249 yards and a touchdown for the Giants (0-2). He also ran for 95 yards and a TD.