Hospital: 2 dead after shooting at Uvalde, Texas, school

A Texas hospital says two people have died after a shooting at a Texas elementary school. Uvalde Memorial Hospital says it received 13 children via ambulance or treatment after an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio. The hospital says two people have died. Another hospital, University Hospital, says a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition. Uvalde police say the shooter is in custody.