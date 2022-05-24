 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hospital: 2 dead after shooting at Uvalde, Texas, school

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A Texas hospital says two people have died after a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital says it received 13 children via ambulance or bus for treatment after an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

The hospital says two people have died.

Another hospital, University Hospital, says a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.

Uvalde police say the shooter is in custody.

This is a breaking news update. AP's original story is below:

