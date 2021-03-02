Hospital: Semitruck crashes with SUV carrying 25, killing 13

El CENTRO, Calif. (AP) — A semitruck on Tuesday crashed into an SUV carrying 25 people on a Southern California highway, killing 13 people and leaving others injured, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol Chief Omar Watson said 12 people died at the scene, which is about 11 miles (18 kilometers) north of the U.S.-Mexico border, and another died after arriving at the hospital. Hospital officials earlier reported there were 15 killed and more people in the SUV.

Highway Patrol said it's not clear what caused the crash between the SUV and a tractor-trailer full of gravel on a highway through fields in the agricultural southeastern corner of California, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of San Diego.

The SUV was a Ford Expedition that would typically seat eight to nine people legally, CHP Officer Jake Sanchez said.

He said the SUV had stopped at an intersection and then drove “directly in the path of the big rig” around 6:15 a.m. The semitruck struck the left side of the SUV, which appeared to have been pushed off the road.