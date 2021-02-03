Hospital staff treat an elderly couple hospitalized with COVID-19 to a dinner date together

A dinner date in a hospital brought together a couple -- married for 63 years -- that had been separated by COVID-19.

Frank Martinez, 93, and Mansako "Terry" Martinez, 86, were placed in different areas of St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, Illinois to be treated for the coronavirus, according to CNN affiliate KMOV.

Surging cases have resulted an overwhelming numbers of patients for hospitals. As of Tuesday 92,880 people were hospitalized with the virus in the US, according to the Covid Tracking Project. That rate has improved in recent weeks, but still staff is stretched thin and many patients have not been allowed to have visitors.