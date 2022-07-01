This past week marked the end of the term for the Supreme Court, which handed down its final rulings on several high-profile cases including abortion, gun rights and freedom of religion.

It also marked the end for retiring justice Stephen Breyer and the beginning for his replacement, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

We begin this episode by looking at the final rulings of the term, the transition, public opinion of the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and fallout from that case.

The House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 was supposed to be on a recess until after a break for the July 4 holiday. However, the committee called a surprise hearing featuring details from a former aide.

The economy remains a concern and a focus of daily headlines. It’s been a tough first six months of the year on Wall Street and most Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction.

It was another week of primary elections in the U.S. We have highlights from Tuesday, concerns for Democrats ahead of November’s midterm elections and an altercation at a grocery store with former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was campaigning for his son.

And in other national news, dozens of migrants were found dead in Texas inside of a tractor-trailer, Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced and John Hinckley Jr. apologized.

In health news, the World Health Organization says coronavirus cases are on the rise globally. This comes as vaccine makers look at tweaking their formulas to address variants. Also, officials are dealing with the ongoing Monkeypox outbreak.

It was a busy week for President Joe Biden, who was in Europe for G-7 and NATO meetings. The focus of both gatherings was the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In other news, the European Union is working to address climate concerns, a Ukraine mall was hit by a rocket attack and political change in both Israel and Philippines.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports

