Hot off the Wire: Listen to the week's top stories

It was another week of gun violence leading the headlines.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Thursday night and asked Congress to pass stricter gun legislation, an unlikely task with a closely divided Congress. More from The Associated Press on the president’s speech as well as remarks on the gun debate from both sides of the aisle.

On Wednesday a gunman killed a surgeon and three others before killing himself at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, medical office. This was the latest mass shooting over the past few weeks that includes a deadly school in Uvalde Texas as well as another attack at a supermarket in Buffalo New York. On Wednesday the man accused in the Buffalo shooting was indicted by a grand jury and on Thursday, we learned more about the police response in Texas.

The Memorial Day weekend came and went, and the unofficial start to summer that already left travelers weary due to record-high gas prices, was dealt another blow due to troubles with the airlines over the holiday weekend.

Texas gunman reportedly inside school for over an hour, Ray Liotta's death, and more trending topics What happened in the 90 minutes between the time Salvador Ramos reportedly arrived at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and the time he was reported dead, has fueled mounting public anger and scrutiny over law enforcement's response to Tuesday's rampage.

We now turn to the state of the economy. Opec nations agreed to boost oil production in an effort to reduce fuel prices and boost the economy. While too early to tell if the move will help, it came as news that consumer confidence slipped in May. We also received updates on unemployment and jobs, as well as the status of Social Security’s future.

With primary season underway for November’s midterm elections, we received a report that crossover voters have tried to defeat some Trump-backed candidates. There is also concern that some voting software may have vulnerabilities.

In national news, the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial finally had a resolution this week.

In other national headlines, we look at the baby formula shortage, COVID shots for the youngest children and concerns about melatonin. The fallout of the expected ruling that would strike down Roe vs. Wade continued. House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was arrested. A military service named its first female chief. The Bidens have a unique way of arguing in the digital age. And a man in Florida died searching for disc golf frisbees was killed by an alligator.

The Platinum Jubilee for Queen Elizabeth II was among several notable international headlines that included updates on the war in Ukraine as well as the current situation in Afghanistan.

Finally, in sports and entertainment news a Swedish driver won the Indianapolis 500, Top Gun led the box over over the holiday weekend, the Mona Lisa was struck by cake and those Elvis-themed weddings may be no more in Las Vegas.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports

