Ketanji Brown Jackson has been sworn in to the Supreme Court, shattering a glass ceiling as the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court. The 51-year-old Jackson is the court’s 116th justice and took the place Thursday in front of the justice she once worked for. Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement took effect at noon.

In a blow to the fight against climate change, the Supreme Court has limited how the nation’s main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. By a 6-3 vote Thursday, with conservatives in the majority, the court said that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming.

President Joe Biden says he would support an exception to the Senate filibuster to protect access to abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The Democratic president said Thursday there should be an “exception to the filibuster for this action to deal with the Supreme Court decision.”

A judge has cleared the way for abortions to resume in Kentucky, temporarily blocking the state’s near-total ban on the procedure triggered by the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Alabama is using the U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion to argue that the state should also be able to ban gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender youth.

Authorities in Texas say four migrants have died and three other people were hospitalized in another fatal human smuggling attempt. The crash Thursday happened in the same small town where a tractor-trailer carrying migrants passed through Monday before ending up in San Antonio, where authorities found more than 50 people dead or dying inside.

A cyberattack on a software company has disrupted unemployment benefits and job seeking assistance for thousands of people in several states.

A crewless robotic boat retracing the 1620 sea voyage of the Mayflower has landed near Plymouth Rock. The sleek Mayflower Autonomous Ship met with an escort boat as it approached the Massachusetts shoreline Thursday, more than 400 years after its namesake’s historic journey from England.

